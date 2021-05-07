In an article printed in The Register- Herald’s Wednesday edition, Dorothy Perkins Johnson was misidentified as Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White’s mother. Mrs. Johnson was the mayor’s grandmother.
Correction
- By Tina Alvey The Register-Herald
-
-
