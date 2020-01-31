Work crews have been able to turn the antiquated valves at the Little Beaver Lake Dam, Raleigh County Commissioner Ron Hedrick reported.
Relying on information from July 2018, a Wednesday article reported a committee member’s remark that officials were not turning the old valves, due to a fear of malfunction.
Hedrick reported that the size of Little Beaver which was quoted in a Wednesday story (562 acres) has not yet been verified by assessors or documents and is still being researched. The Register-Herald pulled the information from the West Virginia State Parks website.
Hedrick said he is currently piecing together the acreage, which will be at least 385.1 acres, the size listed on the deed. He will notify the public of the actual acreage once the county has made an official determination.