Raleigh County Magistrate District 2 write-in candidate Gary Vaughan is not the owner of A1 Bail Bonds, as was reported in the Sunday edition on the magistrate’s race.
Vaughan is an agent, and Daniel Hall is the owner.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 9, 2020 @ 7:22 am
Dexter E. Burgess, age 63, of Daniels, WV, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
Ruth Plumley of Pluto Road, Shady Spring, WV, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
Icie M. Greene of Hendersonville, NC, formerly of Ghent, WV, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
Lea Piper of Carrollton, TX, formerly of Beckley, WV, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.