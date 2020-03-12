LEWISBURG — On the same day that the World Health Organization declared the upsurge in infections by the novel coronavirus to be a pandemic, more than 100 people gathered in a conference room at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to discuss the respiratory illness that has yet to touch West Virginia.
Led by a panel that included several state and local public health officials, along with Greenbrier County’s Emergency Management director and the president of the county commission, Wednesday’s discussion initially focused on the importance of all experts presenting an accurate, consistent message.
“We’ve seen coronaviruses before,” Greenbrier County health officer Dr. Carolyn Bridgett Morrison said.
Known coronaviruses range from those that cause the common cold to those responsible for SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome).
“Most people don’t need to be tested,” Morrison said.
“There’s really no treatment for this virus (COVID-19).”
COVID-19 is shorthand for coronavirus disease 2019, according to a handout produced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The health officials serving on Wednesday’s panel agreed that the proper course of action to take in response to a patient exhibiting the fever, cough and shortness of breath that may be symptoms of either influenza or infection by the novel coronavirus would be to first test for flu. If that test comes back negative, then a test for the coronavirus possibly would be conducted.
Although he was not on the panel, Dr. James Nemitz, president of WVSOM, spoke about the effect the pandemic is already having on the medical school community.
He noted that the school is suspending non-essential domestic travel and all foreign travel until further notice. Spring break will proceed on schedule, he said, but students, faculty and staff who travel during that hiatus will be subject to questions about their destinations.
Nemitz said he asked one faculty member who was traveling through Japan to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus.
Some summer meetings that Nemitz and other administrators would normally attend have been canceled, he said. And some med students are not allowed to go into hospitals as their courses require.
“Large group meetings like this,” he said, surveying the conference room, “we will be looking at them on a case-by-case basis. Right now it’s just not a good idea to bring people together.”
No decision has yet been made about graduation ceremonies, he said, noting information will be sent to students and faculty as the coronavirus situation develops.
He asked that anyone in attendance with sources for protective masks and related supplies contact the school or the Health Department, both of which are running short in the midst of the panic purchasing wave sweeping the world.
Nemitz had a few words of common-sense advice for those in attendance.
“Avoid large groups, avoid traveling unless you have to travel, and take it day-by-day,” he said.
Advice from other attendees included staying home when sick, except when seeking medical assistance, and calling in advance to alert personnel in a clinic or doctor’s office that an ill person plans to visit. Panelist Theresa White said every business should create a “continuity of operations plan” in case a local outbreak causes one’s primary place of business to close.
Cautions not to travel really hit home for Kara Dense, executive director of the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
She said she is concerned about the potential impact of such advice on the region’s burgeoning tourism industry. The Greenbrier resort, which is the county’s largest private employer, fills most of its 721 guest rooms with group business, and several group cancellations are already in the works.
“We’re going to continue to do our marketing,” Dense said. “People are still going to want to get away.”
Pointing out that West Virginia still doesn’t have a confirmed COVID-19 case, she said, “I’m encouraging people not to panic. If people stop coming here … it will have a tremendous economic impact on our county. It’s going to be bad.”
Still others in the audience asked what provisions have been made for worst-case scenarios in which schools have to close because of the pandemic, forcing parents to miss work or causing children to go without meals. A similar situation already occurred just last month when Greenbrier County schools closed for three days due to an influenza outbreak.
At that time, a coalition of groups and individuals rallied and distributed 649 bag lunches to the displaced schoolchildren. But organizers acknowledged that a faster coordinated response was needed.
The Board of Education hopes to have guidelines for families by the end of the week, according to a school system representative at the conference.
Other solutions tossed around included relying on faith-based organizations to take on some of those responsibilities, as they have in the past.
