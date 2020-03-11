A corned beef and cabbage dinner featuring Williamsburg’s famous cornpone will benefit the Williamsburg Food Pantry.
The dinner will be from 2 to 6 p.m. March 14 at the Williamsburg Community Center, 8927 Shoestring Trail.
The menu includes corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, rolls or cornpone, a variety of desserts, and drinks. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 6.
Use Exit 161 from Interstate 64, North Route 12, east Route 60, first road to left (Sinking Creek Road), continue on two-lane about nine miles to the Community Building on the left. For more information call 304-392-5701.