Crews in Raleigh County worked most of Tuesday to catch several animals that were loose following an accident involving an overturned livestock trailer.
A supervisor with Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center said the accident was reported at 6:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Hinton Road in White Oak.
While the supervisor did not have details on how the accident occurred, she said it resulted in a pickup truck pulling a 30-foot double-stack animal trailer to overturn, releasing many chickens and pigs.
The road was closed as a result of the accident until roughly 11 a.m. as people worked to round up all the animals.
As of 5 p.m., the supervisor said not all the animals has been captured.
“We just now got another call in the 2600 block (of Hinton Road) that they are trying to chase three of the pigs that are still loose,” the supervisor told the Register Herald Tuesday afternoon.
No word on whether any people or animals sustained any injuries.
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the Beaver Fire Department and the Ghent Fire Department responded to the scene.
l l l
In other news, no injuries were reported following an ambulance wreck Tuesday morning in Glen Daniel.
A supervisor with Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center said the accident was reported at 3:28 a.m. in the 300 block of Bolt Road in Glen Daniel.
The supervisor said the ambulance hit a power pole, resulting in downed power line.
The ambulance also hit a residence that was unoccupied at the time.
No injuries were reported nor was the ambulance transporting anyone at the time.
No details on how the accident occurred were provided.
The accident was cleared at 5:33 a.m.
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Trap Hill Fire Department and AEP responded to the scene.