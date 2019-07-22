Human remains discovered near Surveyor over the weekend are being delivered to the West Virginia Medical Examiner's Office, Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter reported Monday.
Van Meter said police recovered the skeletal remains of an unidentified human. He declined to comment on whether police had found clothing or other items along with the remains.
Van Meter said detectives are currently collecting information on missing persons from local and out-of-county agencies in an effort to identify the skeleton.