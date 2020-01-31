Dr. Bonny Ball Copenhaver was honored Friday at New River Community and Technical College, where she has served as president this past year.
Next up? A nine-county tour scheduled for February.
“One of my goals for 2020 is to make New River CTC a household name,” she explained. “We, as a college, plan to increase our involvement in the communities that we serve and this tour will jump start our initiative.”
Copenhaver, the college’s fourth president, said in an interview with The Register-Herald before the festivities that the position has been both wonderful and challenging, and that she’s enjoying the work.
She said she has taken special note of how those associated with the college have come together to create a new path for the next chapter for New River CTC.
The college serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg, Mercer County Campus in Princeton, Nicholas County Campus in Summersville and Raleigh County Campus in Beaver.
Copenhaver said her favorite part of the job is spending time with the college’s students, which has included taking part in many exciting activities.
“I learned to climb the line service poles at the College’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent, judged a sugar skull make-up competition among our cosmetology students in Lewisburg, and celebrated with our students at pinning ceremonies and graduation,” Copenhaver said. “I would also say that meeting new people has been a great part of this first year.
“From college employees to the students and members of the communities we serve, the people of southern West Virginia have been very welcoming.”
Copenhaver has been active in the college’s service region during the past year, and will continue the celebration with a nine-county tour scheduled for February. She’s spent a large portion of her time in the region New River CTC serves, but she said she wants to do more.
Moving forward, Copenhaver hopes to bring forward new initiatives, including doing away with certain terms such as “college ready.”
“I’m sure you’ve heard the term ‘college ready’ used to describe high school graduates,” Copenhaver said. “At New River Community and Technical College, we’re not using that term. Instead, we’re adapting our college to be ready for students with the goal of helping them achieve their goal of earning an academic degree or workforce certificate.”
She said the college is updating its class schedules and operating hours and making adjustments students need to be successful.
“Our new strategic plan supports this initiative of ensuring that the college is student-focused,” she said.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH