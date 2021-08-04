SOMERSET – A woman from Cool Ridge was jailed Saturday in Pennsylvania, accused of stabbing a man in the face with a pen during a domestic dispute and spitting at two state troopers who attempted to arrest her, authorities said.
State police in Somerset filed two criminal complaints on Saturday against Keli Ann Akers, 32.
Troopers said Akers went to the man’s work place on Garrett Shortcut Road in Brothers Valley Township on July 31.
The man told her to leave and she left but returned a short time later. Akers allegedly said, “I will kill you” before stabbing him in the face with a pen, the complaints said.
She retreated to her vehicle and when troopers arrived she refused to cooperate.
Akers then drove off, leading troopers on a slow-speed pursuit for about two miles before being stopped.
Troopers said when they attempted to arrest Akers, she allegedly spat in their faces, the complaints said.
Troopers placed a spit mask over her during the arrest.
Akers faces a list of felony and misdemeanor charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, fleeing and eluding police and defiant criminal trespass.
Akers was arraigned by District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and sent to Somerset County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bond.