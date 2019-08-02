A Cool Ridge man was charged Wednesday after fleeing a burglary scene in Raleigh County.
Brandon Shrewsberry, 36, was spotted after a resident returned home and discovered someone had made entry into his home. When the resident when inside, he heard commotion in his attic and called 911.
Shrewsberry emerged from the attic and fled out the back door carrying stolen property, a Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office press release stated. Dep. R.L. Talley then arrived on scene and spotted Shrewsberry fleeing the house, so he pursued him on foot into a wooded area.
Shrewsbery was captured near the Patriot Motor Inn in Beaver, and was charged with burglary, grand larceny and fleeing from the police. Additionally, Shrewsberry was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Dep. R.L. Talley was assisted by Sgt. Killen along with K-9 Bella and Dep. J.A. Redden.
— Jordan Nelson