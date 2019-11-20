Convicted robber asks judge to reduce his sentence

Zachary Cernuto, from Crab orchard, sits down next to his attorney before asking Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich to refuse his prison sentence at the Raleigh County Courthouse in Beckley on Thursday. Judge Dimlich sentenced Cernuto to 50 years in prison in May for 41 counts of fraud with an access device, three counts of first degree robbery, grand larceny, petit larceny and malicious assault for his role in a string of violent purse robberies in 2017. Dimlich did not issue any change to his sentence. (Chris Jackson/The Register-Herald)