Convicted robber asks judge to reduce his sentence

Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich will decide at a later date whether a man who confessed to targeting women for a string of 2017 robberies will get a reduced sentence.
In May, Dimlich had sentenced Zachery Alexander Cernuto, 25, of Crab Orchard to spend 50 years in prison after he had pleaded guilty on March 19 to 41 counts of fraud with an access device, three counts of first degree robbery, grand larceny, petit larceny and malicious assault.
The charges stemmed from a series of violent purse robberies in 2017, in which Cernuto and a co-defendant, James Lowe of Beckley, had cruised local parking lots and used a car to steal purses. One of the men would grab a victim’s purse while the driver of the car would accelerate, forcing the victim to turn lose of her property.
An 86-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized after Cernuto and Lowe robbed her, according to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller.
On Thursday, Cernuto appeared before Dimlich to ask the judge to reduce the 50-year sentence from May. Dimlich heard arguments from Keller and Rusty Wooton, Cernuto’s attorney.
Dimlich will consider whether the request meets statutory time limits.
Wooton argued that Chris Parker, who had pleaded guilty to a stream of armed robberies, had been given a 10-year sentence after accepting a plea deal from Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Gallaher. He compared the sentences and asked the judge to reconsider Cernuto’s sentence, according to court records supplied by Tom Truman, Dimlich’s law clerk.
Keller presented evidence of Cernuto’s criminal record, including a March 2014 conviction of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and a charge of interference of custody in Cleveland, Ohio. An Ohio judge sentenced Cernuto in April 2017 to two years of community control under the Adult Probation Department, but Cernuto violated the terms of probation and was ordered on Dec. 1, 2014, to finish the remainder of his sentence in jail, according to the court record.
Keller, who opposed any reduction of Cernuto’s sentence, pointed out that Cernuto faced charges for similar purse robberies in South Carolina.
Dimlich will make a ruling at a later date.
Dimlich ordered Lowe, Cernuto’s co-defendant, to serve 50 years. Lowe’s attorney, John Wooton, told Dimlich that Lowe had had no criminal record prior to the purse robberies and that Lowe had confessed to the crime when police questioned him.
John Wooton argued that Cernuto had been the ringleader and had initially lied to police.