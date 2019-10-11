Controversy continues to swirl around SportsPlex

LEWISBURG — As Greenbrier County’s proposed SportsPlex ball park slowly takes shape in an open field near Lewisburg, controversy continues to swirl around the project.
Less than 10 months into her six-year term of office, county Commissioner Tammy Tincher has ratcheted up her opposition to the park, terming it financially irresponsible and ill-planned.
On the other hand, Commissioner Mike McClung and commission President Lowell Rose are staunch supporters of the enterprise, pointing to the park’s potential to become an economic driver for the rural county.
Resuming the battle on Tuesday, Tincher voted against paying a Kanawha County contractor an initial $258,365.05 installment toward grading work at the SportsPlex site.
The measure passed, however, when both of her fellow commissioners voted in favor of the payment to Kanawha Stone Inc. The company was awarded a contract worth a little over $1 million in August to level the surface of the 140-acre future sports park.
Tincher also cast the lone vote in August against that contract, saying, “It’s not a financially responsible move for the county to take.”
The county has already invested nearly $1 million in property acquisition and site prep expenses connected to the project over the past two-and-a-half years.
All of the money going into the project has come from the county’s Arts and Recreation Fund. Revenue for that fund is derived from a 3 percent occupancy tax collected from overnight guests at lodging establishments in the unincorporated areas of the county. Tincher noted that the county’s average annual Arts and Recreation revenue over the past four years has been $613,000. Most of that revenue comes from The Greenbrier.
The decision was made when the SportsPlex was first proposed that it would be a pay-as-you-go project. Tincher has expressed dismay with the resultant lack of a firm timeline for the park’s completion, as well as what she sees as an unrealistic projected operating budget.
In a telephone interview with The Register-Herald on Thursday, commission President Rose said the Arts and Recreation Fund still has close to $800,000 on hand to continue work on the SportsPlex site.
“The question now is, do you waste the million dollars we’ve already spent on it, or do you go on with the project?” he said.
Rose said he believes those who are currently opposed to the SportsPlex concept will change their opinions when the park begins to bring in people for baseball, softball and soccer tournaments, and local people see the revenue that will result from those events.
“Tammy Tincher isn’t a supporter of the project,” he acknowledged. “She wasn’t on the commission when this project started; she kind of inherited it. I understand she’s not happy with the project.”
Rose said he could put to rest at least one qualm about the proposed park, pledging there will be no “reversion” of the land to the seller.
The agreement struck between the commission and the Roger A. Boone Family LLC (limited liability company) for the county to acquire the park property included a reversion clause.
Under that clause, as described at the commission meeting on Feb. 14, 2017, if the county failed to develop a park on the land within three years, ownership of 40 acres would automatically return to the Boone company. The Boones gave that parcel to the county as a “gift.”
In addition, the company would have the right of first refusal to buy back (at cost) the adjacent 100-acre parcel the county bought from the Boones for $300,000.
Rose said the county has fulfilled the agreement by starting to develop the project, even though no park functions are expected to be in place when the three-year time limit expires early next year.
“The agreement was we had to start building a park in three years,” Rose said. “We’ve already started. We’ve cleared brush and done grading. We’ve built a road.”
He added, “To me, that’s all a moot point now.”
