A new animal shelter could be in store for Raleigh County.
During a regular Raleigh County Commission meeting Tuesday morning, commissioners voted to approve the hiring of a consulting firm called Animal Arts to assess the needs for a new animal shelter which will serve the city of Beckley and Raleigh County.
The cost of the contract with Animals Arts is $8,600. Commissioner Dave Tolliver said the county is partnering with the city of Beckley with the city will pay half of the contract fee.
According to documents provided by the commission, Animal Arts’ assessment will determine the size and scope of a new animal shelter facility.
As part of this process, Animals Arts, which is based in Colorado, will gather and analyze data regarding animal intakes and outcomes as well as human demographic information and trends to understand the needs for the new animal shelter facility.
The company is also expected to visit the Humane Society of Raleigh County’s facility to review its operations and evaluate functional needs.
Animals Arts will review two potential building sites for a proposed new shelter, taking into account size, zoning, utilities and site access.
Tolliver said this visit is expected to occur in September.
After gathering all this info, Animals Arts will issue a report to the commission and city on its findings and recommendations for a new facility. This report will also include a ballpark budget for the new facility.
Preliminary drawings will be provided by Animals Arts at the conclusion of the assessment. The drawings will include site plans, presentation floor plans and a rendering of the proposed building.
Commissioners and city officials spoke with Humane Society of Raleigh County Board President Nancy Johnson in March about the idea of building a new animal shelter following reports that the shelter was overwhelmed with stray dogs and cats.
As the county’s only animal shelter, it often operates at or above its capacity.
• • •
In other business, commissioners approved the naming of two new streets in Raleigh County.
The first will be Wilderness Lane which is located off the 910/912 block of Bennington Road in Cool Ridge. At this time there is one address on the new Wilderness Lane but more are expected to follow, according to documents provided by the commission.
The second new street is Joe’s Ridge Run, located off the 2091/2093 block of Mt View Road in Cool Ridge. The new road will be a retreat consisting of seven new cabins.
