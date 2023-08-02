The Clear Fork Rail Trail project, located in the northwestern corner of Raleigh County, is on schedule to be completed this year.
Molly Williams, the county’s parks and recreation executive director, provided the update during a Raleigh County Commission meeting Tuesday.
“I think we’re right on track on the timeline,” Williams said. “(The contractors) haven’t asked for any additional days.”
The first phase of the Clear Fork Rail Trail is just under eight miles and follows the former CSX railbed along W.Va. 1 in Raleigh County between the unincorporated communities of Jarrolds Valley and Ameagle.
In March, Raleigh commissioners approved a $1.6 million bid from Aspen Corporation in Daniels to construct the first phase of the rail trail.
Although the railroad tracks were removed some time ago, Williams said crews have been working to clear either side of the railbed to create a clear and easily traversable path.
Williams said she has been monitoring the progress on the trail since contractors started earlier in the year.
Phase 1 of the Clear Fork Rail Trail is expected to take six months, which means it will likely be completed sometime this fall.
Raleigh County has received grant funding for construction of phase one of the rail trail and has also contributed funds of its own.
During their regular meeting Tuesday, commissioners approved three items that dealt with payments for the rail trail: a drawdown of $327,475 from the Abandoned Mine Land grant, a change order for $61,400 and payment from local funds for $2,056.39.
The county and its partners are still working to secure funding for the second phase of the rail trail, which will be approximately 6.87 miles and stretches from Ameagle to McDowell Hollow in the Clear Creek Crossing community.
This phase is expected to cost more than $7 million.
