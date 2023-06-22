Plans are moving forward to convert more than 500 acres of former farmland in Raleigh County into one of southern West Virginia’s first solar farms.
Representatives with Enel Green Power North America attended a Raleigh County Commission meeting earlier in June to provide an update on the Raleigh Solar Farm project.
Raleigh Solar, which has been in the works since 2020, will be developed on approximately 530 acres of farmland east of Interstate 64 in Beaver near the Grandview Country Store and on both sides of Grandview Road.
The farmland was initially purchased by Dakota Renewable Energy and then acquired by Enel Green Power North America, the U.S. arm of Italy-based Enel Green Power, in 2021.
According to information provided to The Register-Herald by Sam Judd, senior development manager for the Northeast Region of Enel North America, construction of the solar farm is expected to begin in 2024 and it should be operational by 2025.
Judd said the project represents a $90 million investment in Raleigh County, is expected to provide more than 150 local jobs and will produce electricity equivalent to the needs of 16,000 West Virginia households every year.
“The Raleigh Solar Project represents a long-term investment in Raleigh County, providing $2 million over the initial 20 years in new tax revenue to support schools, roads, and other public infrastructure over its lifetime,” he said.
In addition to increased tax revenues, Judd said Raleigh Solar will also positively impact the local economy by creating new jobs and training in a rapidly growing field.
“Generally, solar power facilities do not take away from local municipal resources used to support public infrastructure, schools, or emergency services, making solar facilities a true ‘silent revenue generator’ that benefits the entire community over several decades,” he said.
During the commission meeting, Judd presented commissioners with a decommission agreement which details what will happen to the farmland once the solar farm has reached the end of its lifespan, which can range from 20-30 years.
Judd said the decommission agreement is also a requirement of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and is meant to outline the decommissioning process, financial security, and other specific details.
“Furthermore, the plan also requires that decommissioning security be in place during the entire life of the project to pay for all decommissioning and reclamation costs,” he said. “After decommissioning, the land is returned to its original condition.”
Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said the main thing he’s looking forward to with the solar farm is jobs.
“It’s going to mean jobs and, of course, good-paying jobs,” Tolliver said. He added that the project, which was expected to be operational by 2023, has experienced some delays in obtaining equipment for installation of the solar farm as well as the necessary materials for Appalachian Power to connect the solar farm to its power grid.
To account for these delays, in 2022, the commission approved an extension to the condition use permit for Raleigh Solar.
Judd said Raleigh Solar is one of several Enel North America solar projects that are under development in West Virginia.
“Enel invests in the long-term sustainability of host communities and strives not only to be a good neighbor, but also to become a strong community partner,” he said. “Locally, some of our community partnerships include grant funding to support Raleigh County’s Energy Express Program, ongoing sponsorship of WV Bridge Day and membership with Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.”
Enel Green Power North America is a leading developer, long-term owner and operator of renewable energy plants in North America, with a presence in 14 U.S. states and one Canadian province. The company operates 58 plants with a managed capacity of over 6.6 GW powered by renewable wind, geothermal and solar energy, according to the Enel website.
To learn more about the Raleigh Solar Project, go to enelgreenpower.com/raleigh for the latest information.
