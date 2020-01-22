Though construction has not begun, costs for a new water source for the Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville water system has increased from $853,000 to $1.2 million, Mike Goode, Wyoming County administrator, told commissioners Wednesday.
Things have been changing from day to day with the emergency project, he said.
Eric Combs, of Region I Planning and Development Council, told commissioners that state funding agencies are doing everything they can to speed up funding sources to pay for the new permanent water source.
Once funding is in place, the emergency project will require installation of two miles of six-inch water line from the mine, located behind the former John McGraw Grade School, to the water treatment plant, in addition to acquiring the right-of-way as well as providing a new power source at the mine site.
Problems began a couple of months ago when the longtime water source, located inside another mine, began to dry up. The intake source was moved to another location within the same mine, but the water supply did not improve.
A temporary water source is now located in a nearby stream and requires a final turbidity test, which can only be conducted by one company. That one company cannot conduct the test until Jan. 27, according to officials.
The water is being filtered and treated, Combs explained. However, that turbidity test must be conducted and approved before a boil water advisory on the system can be lifted.
The boil water advisory is forcing customers to buy bottled water, which is an added cost burden to those who have limited income, Jason Mullins, commission president, said.
“It is becoming an issue for some,” Mullins said.
It is an issue for the Wyoming Continuous Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dean Meadows, county Emergency Services director, told commissioners.
Meadows said he was getting calls from the center director and now is getting calls from the center owner.
Officials are certain the boil water advisory will be lifted once the final required test is completed Jan. 27.
For a new permanent water source, PSD officials decided on an abandoned mine located behind the former John McGraw Grade School building.
Costs to get electricity to the new permanent water source in the mine is estimated at $150,000 and power company officials don't believe they can design and install a new power source for the site by the estimated June 1 completion date.
An alternate site, at the Laurel Fork Fire Department, could be used without any costs for electricity, Goode said.
However, Thrasher Engineering is pushing the PSD to stay with the first selection, despite the added cost and the development time for electricity, Goode told commissioners.
“We are doing everything we can to help them, but the final say is up to the PSD,” Goode noted.
The Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville water system serves 1,400 customers, but that would easily include more than 2,000 people, according to officials.
Customers include Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Twin Falls Resort State Park, Wyoming Continuous Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wyoming County East High School, Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School, along with an assisted living facility in Glen Rogers.
Communities impacted include Jesse, Matheny, Sabine, Glen Rogers, Glen Fork, Ravencliff, Saulsville, McGraws, Key Rock and New Richmond.
Additionally, a pump being used in the temporary water location has frozen twice in the recent frigid weather, but the Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District employees seem to be staying ahead of the problem and have kept the water flowing, according to officials.
•
In other business, the commission agreed to help the Sheriff's Department purchase two new vehicles.
“Some of our cars are getting some age on them and some are needing repairs quite often,” Sheriff Randy Brooks told commissioners.
As an example, Brooks used a vehicle that has 153,000 miles on it and noted repair costs to keep the car on the road are estimated at $3,000.
Mullins pledged commission assistance with the purchase.
Additionally, retired deputy and Mullens Police Chief Ray Toler was hired as a non-paid funeral chaperone for the Sheriff's Department.
Brooks told commissioners Toler has provided his own uniform and vehicle for the position.