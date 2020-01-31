The Greenbrier Valley Conservation District (GVCD) is participating in a poster contest sponsored by the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) and the West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts (WVACD.)
The contest is open to all school-age children in the district and prizes will be awarded in each of the following age groups: Grades K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. District winners are eligible to compete in the state contest and state winners will move on to the national contest.
The theme for 2020 is "Where would we BEE without Pollinators?"
Judging will be based on conservation message (50 percent), visual effectiveness (30 percent), originality (10 percent) and universal appeal (10 percent.)
Deadline for entry in the GVCD contest is April 12.
Poster size for all ages must be 14" x 22" (half sheet).
The 2020 Stewardship title, “Where would we BEE without Pollinators?” must be on the front of the poster. No other titles should be used.
Any media may be used to create a flat or two dimensional effect (paint, crayon, colored pencil, charcoal, paper or other materials.)
The back of each poster must have the student's name, grade level, teacher's name, and school.
A trophy will be awarded to the first place winner in each age group, and ribbons will be awarded for second and third place, as well as for any honorable mentions. All participants will receive a certificate and small token for their participation. As the competition moves up the ladder to state and national contests, cash prizes become available.
For more information about the GVCD contest, call 304-645-6173, email Lynn Woods at lwoods@wvca.us or visit their facebook page.