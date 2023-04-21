Confusion as Musk’s Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies.
associated press
chicago — Twitter has been a way for people to keep track of tornado watches, train delays, news alerts or the latest crime warnings from their local police department. But when the Elon Musk-owned platform started stripping blue verification check marks this week from accounts that don’t pay a monthly fee, it left public agencies and other organizations around the world scrambling to figure out a way to be trusted.
High-profile users who lost their blue checks Thursday included Beyoncé, Pope Francis, Oprah Winfrey and former President Donald Trump. But it also included accounts for major transit systems from San Francisco to Paris, national parks like Yellowstone and official weather trackers.
Leaving drama behind, GOP warms to McCarthy in debt fight.
washington — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is working to round up the Republican votes needed to pass his debt ceiling package. It might be surprisingly easier than expected. That’s because the bill the Republican speaker has drafted includes many long-sought conservative priorities to cut spending.
President Joe Biden says they are “wacko” Republican ideas that would harm Americans. Democrats are expected to vote against it. But Republicans are leaving the drama of their own party infighting behind, and rallying toward McCarthy’s plan. They want to put an offer on the table and force Biden into negotiations. A vote is expected next week.
Haaland defends Willow, says US won’t end oil drilling.
boise, idaho — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland defended her department’s approval of the contentious Willow oil project on Friday, saying that despite President Joe Biden’s campaign promise to end new drilling on federal lands, “We’re not going to turn the faucet off and say we’re not drilling anymore. Speaking to the Society of Environmental Journalists’ annual meeting in Idaho, Haaland said the Biden administration is “following the science and the law when it comes to everything we do, and that includes gas and oil leases. Despite Biden’s pledge, Haaland said, “We’re not going to say we’re not going to use gas and oil. That’s not reality.’’
Credit Suisse investors sue after facing billions in losses.
london — A group of Credit Suisse investors have sued Swiss financial regulators after a government-engineered takeover of the struggling bank by rival UBS left them with billions in losses. Lawyers said Friday that the investors are contesting an order by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority that wiped out about $17 billion in higher-risk Credit Suisse bonds as part of an emergency rescue last month. The deal prevented the downfall of Switzerland’s second-largest bank after its stock plunged.
