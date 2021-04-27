ATHENS – Students at six area high schools will learn about navigating their initial days and weeks at college during Concord University’s Transition-to-College Pre-Game event on Tuesday, May 11.
The Zoom activity will be held from 8:45 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
The event is geared toward high school seniors and will focus on how to transition to college. Concord alum Richard Jarrell, who will serve as the guest speaker, will talk with the students about the grit and resilience it takes to succeed in college.
Jarrell graduated from Concord in 1984 and is the owner/operator of Chick-Fil-A Beckley.
Concord representatives scheduled to participate include Dr. Kathryn Liptak, Associate Provost and Interim Dean of the College of Professional and Liberal Studies; Ms. Tammy Brown, Director of Financial Aid; Ms. Vickie Blankenship, Business Manager; Ms. Kristen O’Sullivan, Director of Student Support Services; and, Ms. Maria Harer, GEAR UP Coordinator, who will emcee the event.
Approximately 400 seniors are expected to participate from the following high schools: Summers County, Princeton, Bluefield, Montcalm, Westside and Wyoming East.