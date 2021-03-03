Due to pandemic restrictions, Concord University Board of Governors will be holding four video conference meetings on Tuesday, March , followed a week later by two more.
The four committee meetings on March 9 are: Academic Affairs, noon; Student Affairs, 1 p.m.; External Affairs, 2 p.m.; and Finance and Facilities, 3 p.m.
On Tuesday, March 16, the Executive Committee will meet at 11 a.m. with the full board convening at 1 p.m.
Members of the public wishing to join a meeting need to contact lwoolwine@concord.edu for login instructions.