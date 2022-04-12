Concord University Prevention and Recovery Student Organization and the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network are hosting a celebration in honor of National Collegiate Recovery Day April 14. The day will consist of a variety of activities including music, cornhole, a resource fair, among others.
The celebration will be held in Concord University’s ballroom, located on the third floor of the Jean and Jerry L. Beasley Student Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is free and a catered lunch will be provided.
Each year, on April 15, collegiate recovery programs across the nation celebrate the founding of the Association of Recovery in Higher Education by observing National Collegiate Recovery Day. This year marks the 12th annual occurrence of the national observance.
In addition to the local events and activities, the Association of Recovery in Higher Education encourages remote participation by wearing purple and using the hashtags #WearPurple and #CollegiateRecoveryDay on related social media posts.
The organization will also host virtual activities, which can be found at www.collegiaterecovery.org
“The West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network plays a vital role in higher education within the Mountain State by providing services and support to the student body,” said Brandon Whitehouse, Concord’s peer recovery support specialist. “Hosting CU’s Collegiate Recovery Day celebration gives us the chance to highlight community resources that make recovery possible in Mercer County, as well as the students who are making the decision to begin their recovery journey.”
For more information regarding Concord University Prevention and Recovery Student Organization or National Collegiate Recovery Day, contact Brandon Whitehouse at bwhitehouse@concord.edu