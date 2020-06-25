Concord University will not increase tuition and fees, or room and board for the 2020-2021 school yea, the school’s Board of Governors decided Tuesday.
“Concord University students and their families continue to be challenged by the effects of Covid-19 pandemic and the related economic impact,” said Dr. Charles Becker, vice president. “Concord is faced with rising costs, we recommend doing our part to relieve some of the stress on our students by not increasing tuition and fees, or room and board.”
During the same meeting, the Board also elected new officers. Chairman Dave Barnette presented recommendations from the executive committee and the board voted to affirm. Richard Jarrell, owner of Chick-fil-a franchises in the Beckley area, was reappointed to the position of secretary. Dr. Brad Lane, owner of Appalachian Eye Care in Princeton, W.Va., replacing Bill McKee who has decided to step down, will now serve as the vice chair.
McKee has served on the board since his 2013 appointment. He is a retired wealth manager with Arnette Carbis Toothman, LLP in Charleston, and resides in Florida.