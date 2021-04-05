ATHENS — Concord University’s Office of Admissions is hosting its annual open house at Erma Byrd Higher Education Center for students planning on or considering attending Concord’s Beckley Campus. The open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m.
Erma Byrd Higher Education Center is at 300 University Drive in Beaver.
Guests will hear presentations from Admissions, alumni, professors, and Financial Aid. The evening will conclude with a panel representing Erma Byrd Center. Light refreshments will be served.
There is no cost to attend the open house. For additional information contact Amy Walker at awalker@concord.edu or 304-384-5248.
To register online for the Concord University Beckley Open House visit https://apply.concord.edu/register/beckley21