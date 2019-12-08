Concord University will hold its 21st Fall Commencement on Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Leslie R. and Ruby Webb Carter Center, beginning at 11 a.m. in the main gym.
Among the 159 applicants for graduation, 42 graduate candidates and 117 undergraduate candidates meeting requirements for graduation will participate, Concord University officials reported.
Valedictorian for the Fall 2019 class is Kelson James Howerton from Princeton. He will receive a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Arts degree, Summa Cum Laude. His concentration is in Public Relations.
Concord University’s Technology Services Department will be recording and live streaming the commencement ceremony. DVDs may be ordered for $20 each or Blu-Rays for $25 each the day of the event or by calling 304-384-5126, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Orders will be shipped within four to six weeks of commencement, officials said.
For those who can’t attend the ceremony, Concord University will provide a live-stream from the Concord website and on Facebook. Visit Concord’s website, www.concord.edu, the day of the event, then click on the graphic on the main page or follow Concord on Facebook.
The Concord University Foundation will be selling an art piece featuring Marsh Hall and the Marsh Memorial Carillon. The 11-inch by 14-inch sketch and watercolor painting is by Jacks Avenue and sells for $50. Proceeds will benefit Concord’s Annual Fund.
The Concord University cheerleaders will be in the lobby of the Carter Center selling bottled water and flowers, and all proceeds will benefit the cheerleading team.
A reception will be held in the Carter Center small gym following the ceremony.
For more information about Concord University’s Fall 2019 Commencement visit https://www.concord.edu/Academics/Graduation.aspx
