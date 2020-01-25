Concord University’s Master of Education (M.Ed.) program has been named in the 2020 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Online Master’s in Education Programs rankings.
Of the 309 programs named in the report, Concord University is tied for a ranking of 161. Concord is one of only three West Virginia institutions appearing in the rankings.
“We are pleased that our Master of Education program was recognized again this year in U.S. News & World Report’s rankings,” Dr. Kathryn Liptak, Associate Provost and Interim Dean of the College of Professional Studies, said. “Our faculty work hard to ensure that our M.Ed. program is a quality online program that serves the needs of teachers.”
Institutions were ranked by U.S. News & World Report based on engagement (30 percent), services and technologies (23 percent), expert opinion (20 percent), faculty credentials and training (15 percent) and student excellence (12 percent).
— Jordan Hatfield