Concord University recognized for its affordability and voting rates

athens — Concord University has been recognized as one of the nation’s best schools for affordability by Washington Monthly. Concord is ranked No. 65 among the 267 institutions on the publication’s 2019 Best Bang for the Buck Rankings: Southeast.
According to the Washington Monthly website this is an “exclusive list of schools ranked according to how well they help non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.”
Concord’s ranking is the highest among the public West Virginia colleges and universities named in the report. Washington Monthly compiled the list “by isolating the social mobility metrics from the main rankings of four-year institutions” the publication’s website states.
“These rankings are based on social mobility, research, and community and national service. In addition, Concord University continues to work very hard to make the college experience both affordable and relevant,” stated Mr. William Allen, Vice President of Enrollment Management. “What this really points to is the dedication of our faculty and staff to our students’ future success and the benefit of an investment in a Concord education. A Concord degree will help you succeed.”
At the 2019 ALL IN Challenge Awards Ceremony held to recognize colleges and universities committed to increasing college student voting rates, Concord University received a silver seal for achieving a student rate between 30 percent and 39 percent.
A full list of seal awardees can be viewed at https://www.allinchallenge.org/awards-ceremony/
“Concord is proud to receive this national recognition for our efforts. Our faculty, particularly Dr. Jim White, Dr. Sally Howard, and Dr. Rodney Klein; staff, especially Kathy Ball, director of our Bonner Scholars Program; and students, particularly our Bonner Scholars and members of our CU Young Democrats, College Republicans, and Pi Sigma Alpha, are committed to working together to reduce apathy, increase engagement, and graduate civic-minded students prepared to solve the country, and the world’s, most pressing challenges,” states Sarah Beasley, Vice President of Student Affairs.
Student participation in elections has increased from the 2014 midterm election to the recent 2018 midterm election. According to the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement, an initiative of Tufts University’s Institute for Democracy & Higher Education, voter turnout at the more than 1,000 institutions participating in the study increased by 21 points from 19 percent to 40 percent. Concord’s data reveals that the University increased by over 14 points from 22.6 percent to 36.9 percent.
“We are excited to honor Concord University with an ALL IN Challenge silver seal in recognition of their intentional efforts to increase democratic engagement and full voter participation,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. “More institutions like Concord are changing culture on campus by institutionalizing nonpartisan democratic engagement efforts that are resulting in the incredible student voter turnout rates that we’ve seen across the country.”
The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is a nonpartisan, national initiative recognizing and supporting campuses as they work to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement and full student voter participation. The Challenge encourages higher education institutions to help students form the habits of active and informed citizenship, and make democratic participation a core value on their campus.
More than 560 campuses, enrolling more than 6.2 million students, have joined the Challenge since its launch in summer 2016.