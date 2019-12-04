ATHENS — Concord University has recently received several national recognitions. These honors salute Concord in academics, affordability, online offerings, and performance on social mobility. Both undergraduate and graduate programs at Concord have been spotlighted.
“All of these types of recognition, when taken together, really highlight the dedication of our faculty and staff to bringing our students a high quality education at an affordable price,” stated William Allen, vice president of enrollment management.
Three of the honors are included in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Colleges rankings. Concord is listed among the Best Regional Universities South. Institutions included in the list are evaluated on a range of factors such as graduation and retention rates; student-faculty ratios; undergraduate academic reputation; and financial resources per student.
Additionally, Concord is ranked by U.S. News & World Report as #31 in Best Undergraduate Teaching Program (tie), Regional Universities South, and #64 in Top Performers on Social Mobility (tie), Regional Universities South.
Concord is also listed in the “Best in the Southeast” section of the Princeton Review’s 2020 Best Colleges: Region by Region. One of 142 colleges included from the Southeast region, Concord is among 656 schools across the United States and internationally named in the website resource. When compiling the list, academics and campus experiences of students are used to determine which institutions make the cut.
Concord has been ranked #1 by Study.com in its 2019 rankings for the best online education and teaching degree programs in the United States. Among the factors included in the ranking are faculty, quality of the education, and availability of academic and career resources. To find out more visit https://study.com/resources/best-online-teaching-degrees.
Study.com has also ranked Concord #2 in Best Online Master’s in Social Work (MSW) Degree Programs in the online publication’s 2019 rankings. According to Study.com, the schools selected for this ranking “emphasize accessibility, affordability, and quality of education.” To learn more about why Concord received this honor, visit https://study.com/resources/best-online-social-work-degrees.
Looking at affordability, LendEDU ranks Concord #2 for Lowest Student Loan Debt in West Virginia in its Student Loan Debt by School by State Report 2019. Debt of graduates in the Class of 2018 was used to determine the rankings.
Concord has also been named among the 5 Top Online Schools in West Virginia by Online Schools Center. Among the factors used to make this determination are “rigorous coursework that students can accomplish without having to attend on-campus courses” and “a virtual learning platform that offers students easy access to their coursework and discussions.”