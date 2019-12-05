An English instructor at Concord University has received a grant from the Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc. to provide academic support through writing workshops for Concord University.
The grants, awarded to Tina Powell, will provide availability to the workshops in the Fall 2020 semester.
The grant funds the development of writing workshops, the development of materials to help students with their writing, the purchase of software to facilitate student writing, and the hiring of student workers, Concord University officials reported.
“The support from the Community Foundation will allow for an increase in current academic support services offered for Concord University students,” Powell said. “These workshops are designed to provide additional writing help for students to improve their skills and grades.”
For additional information contact Powell at tpowell@concord.edu or 304-384-6288.
— Jordan Nelson