The Concord University Majors & Minors Fair will be Thursday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. via Zoom. Sponsored by CU’s Center for Academic & Career Development, this virtual event is for all current Concord students.
Participants will have an opportunity to explore the various majors and minors offered by the university. Instructors representing the different fields of study will be available to speak with the students and answer their questions regarding program requirements, job opportunities, internships and more.
“Finding the right academic program is incredibly important to student success. At the Majors & Minors Fair, students have the chance to explore their options, ask questions of faculty, and think realistically about their career goals and what academic path will help them get there,” stated Dr. Sheila Womack, director of student success.
“Finding the major and/or minor that is the right fit has been proven to increase student degree completion rates – and helping students to graduate with a degree that allows them to achieve their career goals is our primary purpose,” she said.
There is no charge to attend. A link to participate in this Zoom event will be emailed to current Concord University students.