Prospective students and those already admitted to Concord University are invited to join upcoming “Zoom in on CU” events. The free virtual information sessions give students who cannot easily make it to campus for an in-person visit an opportunity to learn more about attending college on “The Campus Beautiful.”
Hosted by Concord’s Office of Admissions, the sessions are conducted by admissions counselors and campus staff and cover a wide range of topics concerning life at Concord.
The “Zoom in on CU” scheduled Tuesday, May 10, will provide information for high school juniors who want to learn more about Concord. This virtual event is being held from 6 to 7 p.m.
For more information or to register, visit www.concord.edu/admissions/visit. Participants will then be sent the Zoom address and further details.
Another option for students who can’t visit campus, but want to learn more about Concord University is a virtual tour. The online tour offers prospective students, parents and educators a 360 degree look at Concord’s buildings, grounds and additional features. Clickable features encourage tour participants to explore the campus and learn interesting facts about the university.
Visitors have the option to submit a request to learn more, schedule a visit, or apply online. To take the virtual tour of Concord’s campus, visit www.concord.edu/Admissions/Visit/Video-Tour.aspx.
Saturday Campus Tours, on April 23 and May 14 from 10 a.m. until noon, provide an opportunity for prospective students and their families to tour campus and meet admissions staff. For additional information or to register for one of the tours, visit www.concord.edu/admissions/visit.
Prospective students are also invited to set up a traditional in-person campus tour. Tours are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and reservations are required. To sign up for an on-campus tour, visit https://apply.concord.edu/portal/visit
For additional information, contact the Concord University Office of Admissions at admissions@concord.edu or phone 888-384-5249.
To learn more about Concord University, visit online at www.concord.edu