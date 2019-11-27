Campus and community are invited to celebrate the season at Concord University’s annual Holiday Open House on Tuesday, Dec. 3. at University Point on the Athens campus with fun and festivities from 5 to 7 p.m.
Cookie decorating and a visit from Santa Claus will take place, and holiday themed live musical entertainment and tasty refreshments are also planned for the evening.
There is no admission charge and the general public is invited to attend. For additional information contact the Concord University Office of Advancement at 304-384-6311 or advancement@concord.edu
Jordan Nelson