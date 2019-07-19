Enrollment for the fall 2019 semester is underway at Concord University.
Classes begin Monday, Aug. 19, and are available on the Athens campus and in Beckley at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center. Online courses are also offered, along with undergraduate and graduate courses.
New students interested in applying for classes can call 1-888-384-5249 or visit www.concord.edu/admissions to learn about applying to Concord University.
First-time freshmen who have been admitted to Concord and who did not attend orientation, admitted transfer students, re-admitted students and nondegree-seeking students interested in registering for classes are to contact Andrea Tabor at tabora@concord.edu or call 304-384-6031 to schedule an advising appointment.
Returning students will have access to web registration (offered through their MyCU Account) until 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Returning students can obtain web registration PIN numbers from their academic advisor of record.
Education graduate students interested in registering for classes can contact Robin White at rlwhite@concord.edu or 304-384-6223. Social Work graduate students may contact Vanessa Howell at vhowell@concord.edu or 304-384-6260. Health Promotion graduate students may contact Erin Conner at econner@concord.edu or 304-384-5130. Regents Bachelor of Arts (RBA) students may contact Teresa Frey at teresafrey@concord.edu or 304-384-5226.
Information on courses offered during Concord’s fall semester is located at https://apps.concord.edu/schedules/seatstaken.php. Select the desired term from the drop-down menu.
Payment of fees for the fall 2019 semester is due by 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. The late registration fee for the fall 2019 semester begins 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
