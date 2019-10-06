athens — With the generous support of donors, the 2019 Concord University Day of Giving not only met but exceeded its goal. The campaign, earmarked for the Concord University Foundation’s Annual Fund, focused on raising $24,000 in 24 hours. It ran from 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
The CU Annual Fund supports scholarships, campus improvements and other university-related projects.
“The Concord University Annual Fund is essential to the future development of Concord University and both current and future students,” stated Blake Farmer, manager of university advancement.
“We are so grateful for the faculty, staff, alumni, and local community who supported this fundraising effort. Concord University’s Day of Giving exceeded the $24,000 goal in 24 hours and that is thanks to the generosity of the Mountain Lion community,” he said.
To learn more about contributing to the CU Annual Fund and other ways to support the mission of Concord University, email foundation@concord.edu or call 304-384-6266.