athens — In response to changing trends among students, Concord University has eliminated some degree options, and others have moved online.
Geography, Recreation and Tourism Management, and the Master’s in Special Education will no longer be accepting new students. Students currently enrolled in these programs may continue coursework to compete the program and receive their intended degree.
New to Concord’s online offerings are undergraduate degrees in both Sociology and Social Work. Both degrees can now be completed entirely online or in person, depending on student preference. Students interested in Education degrees can also apply to an online version of the Elementary Education K-6 specialization. This specific degree is pending acceptance into the online program.
Concord will be open in the fall in Athens, Beckley, and online, and registration is currently open. To apply, visit www.concord.edu/apply.