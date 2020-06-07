ATHENS — The Concord University Board of Governors is announcing several video conference meetings for June.
Four committee meetings will be on Tuesday, June 16: Academic Affairs Committee, noon; Student Affairs Committee, 1 p.m.; External Affairs Committee, 2 p.m.; and Finance and Facilities Committee, 3 p.m.
The Executive Committee will meet on Tuesday, June 23, at 11 a.m. The full board will convene on June 23 at 1 p.m.
All BOG meetings will be by video conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public wishing to join the meeting must contact lwoolwine@concord.edu for login instructions.
An agenda will be available prior to the board meeting. Board agendas and minutes may be accessed on the university’s website: www.concord.edu
For more information, contact Lora Woolwine, executive assistant to the president and board liaison, at lwoolwine@concord.edu or 1-304-384-5224.