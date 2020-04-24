The Center for Academic and Career Development (CACD) at Concord University is hosting a Virtual Career Fair for education majors Thursday, May 7, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Representatives from school districts around the region will be available during the live online gathering to discuss employment opportunities with students. All Concord education students – from those just starting their academic careers to those set to graduate soon – are invited to participate.
Phillip Lewis, director of career services at Concord, said the difficulties we’re all facing with the COVID-19 crisis have been especially challenging for people seeking entry into their field of career choice.
“CU Career Services is meeting that challenge by making it a priority to host events that will assist with access to employment opportunities,” Lewis said. “The Virtual Career Fair is another in a series of new initiatives to promote Career Services as part of the Center for Academic and Career Development.”
Lewis said students who participate in the career fair should be prepared as if they were part of an in-person interview.
“This Virtual Career Fair is a way for our education majors to participate as they normally would during a traditional, face-to-face event,” he said. “Students are encouraged to still dress professionally and have their resumes available to submit electronically to prospective employers on the day of the event.”
Concord’s education students are being notified through email about the career fair and how they can join the virtual meeting, Lewis said, and a link to access the event will be sent to participants and presenters when it becomes available.
For additional information about the Virtual Career Fair contact Phillip Lewis at plewis@concord.edu To learn more about Concord University’s CACD visit https://www.concord.edu/Student-Life/CACD.aspx
