FAFSA Sunday at Concord University is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27 at both Beckley and Athens campuses, and will offer an opportunity for students and their families to receive free, confidential help in completing the 2020 FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).
In Beckley, the event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Erma Byrd Center in Beaver, located at 300 University Drive.
Financial Aid staff and volunteers will be on hand to assist with FAFSA completion, and all current Concord students, community college students, and any high school senior – even students who do not plan on attending Concord – are invited to participate.
“Filling out the FAFSA each year is a requirement for all students who receive, or hope to receive, any type of federal student financial aid,” a Concord University press release stated.
“All students who are beginning or continuing postsecondary education should complete the FAFSA.”
Students and families participating should bring their FSA ID, social security number, and 2018 tax records.
Attendees will be entered to win one of two $500 Concord University tuition vouchers and other door prizes. Tuition vouchers will only be given to registered Concord students or high school students who have applied and will attend Concord. The vouchers are only good at Concord University.
To preregister online to attend either the Beckley or Athens location visit https://apply.concord.edu/register/fafsasunday
For additional information contact the CU Financial Aid Office at finaid@concord.edu or 304-384-6069.
