Concord University (CU) is well represented at the West Virginia Legislature this session with nine students serving as interns for lawmakers.
Only 10 undergraduates are selected for the Judith A. Herndon Fellowship each year, and CU students were selected for three. Edith Martinez of Cundinamarca, Columbia, Noah Clark of Pearisburg, Va., and Allie Sears of Princeton, W.Va. will work through the 60-day session in various committees with staff and the chairs of those committees.
Martinez is working in Senate Judiciary with Chairman Charles S. Trump (R – Morgan), Clark is in House Judiciary with Chairman John Shott (R-Mercer), and Sears is in the Senate Minority Office and she is helping with a number of senators in the minority party, CU officials reported.
These students will perform research and a variety of other staff functions, all aimed at a deeper understanding of the political process and the many phases of legislation becoming law.
The Frasure-Singleton Internship gives students a one-week look at the legislative process. Each year, 51 students are selected from two and four year institutions of higher learning.
Of those selected for this session, six will represent Concord: Annika Leichtle of Roemerstein, Germany, Baylee McKinney of Camp Creek, W.Va., Samuel Lusk of Princeton, W.Va., Gavin Brandenburg of Huntington, W.Va., Lanie Craig of Ashton, W.Va., and Taylor Carter of Lewisburg, W.Va.
“The impressive number of Concord students selected for these prestigious internship programs is a testament to the hard work and dedication of both our students and our faculty,” President Kendra Boggess said.
Dr. Sally Howard, Professor of Political Science, says all POSC majors are required to do an internship, and while Concord sends students to the capitol every year, to have so many accepted into the Herndon and Frasure-Singleton Programs this year is an honor.
“The programs are always a wonderful experience for the students and we are very proud Concord will be so well represented in Charleston this spring,” Howard said.
