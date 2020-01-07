athens — Concord University received a silver seal at the 2019 ALL IN Challenge awards ceremony, recognizing the school for achieving a student voting rate of between 30 percent and 39 percent.
“Concord is proud to receive this national recognition for our efforts,” said Sarah Beasley, vice president of student affairs.
Student participation in elections has increased from the 2014 midterm election to the recent 2018 midterm election. According to the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement, an initiative of Tufts University’s Institute for Democracy & Higher Education, voter turnout at the more than 1,000 institutions participating in the study increased by 21 points from 19 percent to 40 percent. Concord’s data reveals that the university increased by over 14 points from 22.6 percent to 36.9 percent.
In West Virginia, only the University of Charleston joined Concord in the Democracy Challenge.
The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is a nonpartisan, national initiative recognizing and supporting campuses as they work to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement and full student voter participation.
More than 560 campuses, enrolling more than 6.2 million students, have joined the Challenge since its launch in summer 2016.