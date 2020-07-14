Concord University is now offering a Master of Science in Athletic Training, a post-baccalaureate degree that will be recognized by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE).
The MSAT is a five-year advanced degree designed to transition from the Bachelor of Science in Health Science (pre-athletic training emphasis). At the end of their sixth semester of study, pre-athletic training majors will transition in part from undergraduate to graduate studies, receiving their bachelor’s degree at the end of their eighth semester. They can then complete their ninth and 10th semesters in the advanced credentialed MSAT program.
Upon successful completion of the advanced degree program, students will be eligible to sit for the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA) Board of Certification exam.
Transfer students, upon successfully satisfying all admission criteria, may enroll in the program as well.
For more information, contact Dr. John Roberts, director of the Athletic Training Education Program, at 304-384-6346 or jcroberts@concord.edu. Dr. Campbell can be reached at 304-384-5331 or dcampbell@concord.edu.