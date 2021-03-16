ATHENS – Concord University is announcing dates for advising and course selection for the Summer and Fall 2021 semesters.
The First Summer Term runs Monday, May 24 through Friday, June 25. The Second Summer Term starts Monday, June 28 and continues through Friday, July 30. The Fall 2021 semester begins on Monday, Aug. 16.
Classes are available on the Athens campus, in Beckley at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center and on-line. Both undergraduate and graduate courses are available.
Advising for early course selection for Concord University’s First Summer Term and Second Summer Term and the Fall 2021 Semester will run from Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 26 for currently enrolled students.
Advisees (currently enrolled students) should email their advisors between now and Friday, March 26 with a proposed schedule of courses. Once the schedule is approved by the advisor, students may add/drop classes on the MyConcordU portal using the registration PIN number provided by the faculty or the faculty member can enter the schedule using the appropriate Mach form.
Registration and course selection for both summer terms and the Fall 2021 Semester for currently enrolled students will begin on Monday, March 22 and continue through Friday, March 26.
Currently enrolled students can register for Summer 2021 and Fall 2021 semester courses on-line or in person at the Registrar’s Office beginning at 8 a.m. on each of the following dates.
On-line registration for currently enrolled students for the Fall 2021 Semester will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
l l l
Honor Students may begin registering on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 8 a.m.
Athletes, Band, Choir, Disability, eSports, Military, SSS may begin registering on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 8 a.m.
Seniors (90 or more earned hours) may begin registering on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 8 a.m.
Juniors (60-89 earned hours) may begin registering on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 8 a.m.
Sophomores (30-59 earned hours) may begin registering on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 8 a.m.
Freshmen (0-29 earned hours) may begin registering on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 8 a.m.
l l l
Information on courses offered during the Summer and Fall semesters is located at https://apps.concord.edu/courses/# The Summer and Fall semester academic calendars are on-line at www.concord.edu/Academics.aspx Information related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be found at https://www.concord.edu/About/Return-to-Campus-Plan.aspx
Students interested in applying to Concord University may call 1-888-384-5249 or visit www.concord.edu/apply.
Admitted first-time freshmen may call 1-888-384-5249 or email admissions@concord.edu for additional information.
Transfer students, re-admitted students, and non-degree seeking students interested in registering for classes should contact Andrea Tabor at tabora@concord.edu or 304-384-6031.
Regents Bachelor of Arts (RBA) students may contact Teresa Frey at teresafrey@concord.edu
Education graduate students interested in registering for classes may contact Robin White at rlwhite@concord.edu; Social Work graduate students may contact Vanessa Howell at vhowell@concord.edu; and, Health Promotion graduate students may contact Erin Conner at econner@concord.edu.
If a student has questions about financial aid for the summer and fall semesters, they should contact the Financial Aid Office at 304-384-6069 or email financialaid@concord.edu.
All financial obligations to Concord must be met by the first day of the enrolled semester. Payment information may be found at: https://www.concord.edu/About/Important-Offices-Centers/Business-Office/Student-Accounts-Office.aspx