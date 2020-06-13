The Concord University Foundation has announced a new, fully endowed scholarship established to honor the memory of George Floyd — the 46-year-old man who died as a white policeman knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.
During Floyd's memorial service broadcast last Thursday, Concord University alumnus Charles Hall — class of ’62 — listened to the president of North Central University announce the institution’s new scholarship to honor Floyd. As he challenged all universities to do the same, Hall decided Concord University should be among the first to join North Central.
He immediately emailed CU President Kendra Boggess offering to donate funds to establish the scholarship.
In his email to President Boggess, Hall wrote, “I was moved by the young president of the university, at the memorial service announcing their memorial scholarship for George and inspired when he challenged all universities to do the same. I had to be sure our university stepped to the forefront to meet the challenge. It was so important that we act to lead the way.”
Hall grew up in a diverse working-class community in Rand, W.Va., in a “family that abhors racism.” He added he prays not only for the country, West Virginia, and his now home state of Florida, but for “the good family of this good man who should still be living his good life.”
The application process and criteria for this award are still in the planning stages, Concord officials reported. The George Floyd Memorial Scholarship will, however, be awarded to Concord University students who are seeking careers with the intent of making a positive impact on the world as advocates for social change.
“As a university, we educate future generations of citizens that we hope will graduate and dedicate their careers to bettering our communities, our state, and our nation. Through this generous donation, Concord University will be able to support students who are called to make a difference in the lives of others,” Boggess said.
Contributions to the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship can be made through Concord’s website at www.concord.edu/donate.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH