ATHENS – Concord University is announcing a new Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree program. The online degree program will begin with the Fall 2021 semester.
The Master of Business Administration program is a general MBA with 30 hours of course work that focuses on preparing masters’ candidates with the knowledge and skills needed to lead organizations effectively. The general business emphasis curriculum includes graduate level courses in the functional areas of accounting, economics, finance, marketing, organizational theory, quantitative analysis, and strategic management. Additionally, critical perspectives will be emphasized within the program.
The 100 percent online program can be completed in one year including summer sessions for full-time attendance. The courses are offered in accelerated 8-week sessions, allowing MBA students to attend full-time, focusing on only two courses per 8-week session.
To be considered for admission to the program for Fall 2021, complete an application by June 18, 2021. Application to the program may be made by visiting www.concord.edu/mba
For additional information please contact Stephanie Lyons-Rocchetti, Department Program Associate, at busdiv@concord.edu or visit the MBA website at www.concord.edu/mba