With his business teetering on the brink of disaster in March as the Covid-19 pandemic shut down industries around the world, Appalachian Electronic Instruments (AEI) president Gary McComas was desperately searching for a way to keep his Fairlea company afloat.
“It we don’t get help soon, we’re afraid we’ll have a massive layoff or have to close the doors completely,” he told The Register-Herald five months ago.
Not long after that interview, McComas was indeed forced to lay off all 38 of the firm’s employees, though he soon brought back eight or nine people “to keep the doors open,” he said in August. Employment is now up to 12 full-time and six part-time workers.
McComas hopes to one day staff up to around 25 employees, but said, “I don’t think we’ll ever get back to where we were.”
He acknowledged, however, that business is slowly trending upward at the 66-year-old company.
“We went through a difficult time in March, April and part of May,” McComas said. “But things have started to improve. Several of our large orders that were put on hold as the pandemic began, we convinced them to go ahead with their orders. That really helped. New orders are slowly starting to pick up as well.”
AEI manufactures quality control and monitoring systems for the global textile industry and safety and monitoring devices for the mining, railroad, health care and nuclear industries, and performs contract electro-mechanical assembly manufacturing.
“Our primary business is textile machinery,” McComas said in the March interview. “Almost every piece of denim in the world, the yarn in it went through our equipment. That’s our claim to fame.”
During the lull between March and today, AEI has spent a lot of time on conducting research and development of new products, continuing to focus on the textile industry.
“Our flagship product is an improved tension system for denim manufacturing,” McComas said. “The first order for that system was from China; that’s our first order in more than a year from China.”
In the past few months, he has received inquiries from companies in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Brazil, as well as China, McComas said.
“We’re not out of the woods yet, but I’m much more optimistic than I was in March,” he said. “We are still a central part of the textile industry.”
He said he was heartened by the response to the March Register-Herald article in which he had expressed frustration with the lack of public resources to keep his small business alive through the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis.
“My phone rang off the hook for two weeks after that story ran,” McComas said, noting that most of the calls came from public officials and other politicians.
“Everyone had a genuine desire to help,” he said. “There just weren’t any programs that fit my company.”
When the Small Business Administration (SBA) first launched the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the early months of the pandemic, the regulation-heavy loan program was not a good fit for AEI. The PPP is designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll by providing short-term loans.
“When it first came out, it was too complicated and too risky for us,” McComas said. “But as the months dragged on, they relaxed the criteria and the rules. After they did that, I applied for PPP in June and got the loan. It has really made a difference for us.”
McComas said he hopes to see Congress tweak the program further to lessen the loan repayment burden.
“Having this money to make payroll is the difference between success and failure for AEI,” he said. “But if I have to pay it all back at the end of the year, we’ll be right back where we were in March.”
Overall, he said he found the PPP process to be easy to navigate.
“Government regulations — all small businesses complain about them, but I can deal with them OK,” McComas said. “I can’t complain too much.”
He said he has also spoken with other small business owners and executives about their experiences and found that most of them also were able to secure PPP funding.
McComas also praised the West Virginia Development Office for its support, essential to the extensive exporting in which his company engages. During the pandemic, the WVDO has remained in touch with him and other state business people through such means as online seminars, he said.
The available local workforce is a nagging concern, however, McComas said.
“Trying to run a company in this country and particularly in West Virginia is challenging,” he said. “A big challenge is finding qualified people who want to show up and work. It’s the culture in the United States; no one wants to work.”
Despite some frustrations along the way, McComas said he feels positive about his firm’s future.
“It looked pretty dark here in March,” he said. “We took the risk of putting effort into new products and marketing, and it paid off.
“I believed things would come back. A little optimism goes a long way.”
