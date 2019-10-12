Andrea Washington was 13 years old when she first attempted suicide. She attempted it again when she was 23.
Now, at 37, she has committed her adult life to raising awareness and educating people about mental health and suicide prevention. One of her largest contributions is coordinating the "Out of the Darkness" community walk in Beckley, which took place Saturday.
The second annual event brought together around 120 people, who have all been affected by suicide in some way.
As walkers journeyed around Beckley Intermodal Gateway, each sported a sticker on the front of their shirts, jackets or coats, saying "I am walking for —" with names of loved ones written on each, representing the ones they have lost.
The nippy 45-degree weather didn't keep them away but, instead, brought folks together. People bundled up in their jackets and coats and shared coffee and snacks with one another — a form of fellowship to show people they aren't alone.
Not only did folks wear their stickers with loved ones' names, they each wore a colored-beaded necklace to represent how they have been affected by suicide:
White for the loss of a child.
Red for the loss of a spouse or partner.
Gold for the loss of a parent.
Orange for the loss of a sibling.
Purple for the loss of a relative or friend.
Silver for the loss of a first responder or member of the military.
Green for a personal struggle or an attempt of suicide.
Blue to support suicide prevention.
Teal for a friend or family member of someone who struggles or has attempted.
Some wore only one necklace, some wore a couple, and some wore several.
The Out of the Darkness community walk is often hosted in several cities throughout the state by different chapters of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, but last year, Washington knew there was a need for one in the Beckley area.
"I went to one in Bluefield a couple years ago, and when I came back I kept hearing stories. I kept hearing stories around here of loss, so I just said to myself, 'Enough is enough,' and we organized one here. We needed to do something," Washington said.
On the roof of the Beckley Intermodal Gateway a FMRS Health Systems tent was perched in the center. Underneath the tent was an outline of West Virginia, and within that outline were 400 different pairs of shoes.
Each pair of shoes represents one of the 400 people who committed suicide in West Virginia in 2019.
"This was a person," Washington said as she pointed at a pair of the shoes, clumped against several others. "This was a person, and so was this."
Washington said West Virginia is the seventh-highest state in the U.S. when it comes to losing people to suicide.
"It's extremely overwhelming, and that's why it's important we do things like this to not only bring people together to know they're not alone, but to also raise money to go toward suicide prevention, including training, education, and support."
Saturday's walk raised nearly $3,000, Washington said.
Zach Cook took his Saturday evening to volunteer with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, to educate those who attended on how much they can do, by simply showing up.
"By showing up today, you are sending a message that mental health is just as important as physical health," Cook said. "Together we are strong, and our progress is tangible. By showing up, you let others know they are not alone."
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has invested nearly $5 million toward cutting-edge, scientific research on suicide prevention, he said.
"Because of you, we are able to continue to fight for the day where no one dies of suicide, and together we are creating a culture that is smart when it comes to taking care of mental health."
Cook added the Beckley Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has recently started a survivor outreach program where the newly bereaved are connected with a trained loss survivor for support and resources.
The group meets the last Tuesday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
