OAK HILL — Lesley Taylor gives many thanks for those willing to step up and help provide the annual Community Thanksgiving Meal in Fayette County.
The meal returns this year after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We haven't had it since 2019," Taylor, the meal coordinator, said Tuesday while volunteers scurried around the Lewis Christian Community Center on Central Avenue doing their part to prepare the Thanksgiving Day meal. "I'm very excited to be back in the swing of things. I really missed being here to be able to provide this service to the community.
"I think it's a very valuable service to the community."
Volunteers from around the area are busy this week performing such functions as packaging cranberry sauce, packaging rolls, getting bread ready for stuffing, cooking turkeys and other tasks.
"As we get closer to Thanksgiving, more and more people show up," Taylor said.
Volunteers can stop by the center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Wednesday and beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday. For more information, call the Lewis Christian Community Center at 304-469-3313 or Taylor at 304-382-1421.
The break due to Covid-19 has affected the level of volunteers "somewhat," Taylor said, but "we are seeing some new faces this year, and it's a blessing."
Unlike in the past, there will be no home delivery of meals this year, nor will there be a dine-in option. However, distribution sites have been added to the mix to reach more families from various sectors of the county.
"We have several distribution sites set up throughout the county," Taylor explained. "All the meals will be prepared here at the Lewis Christian Community Center. Those meals will then be sent out to the distribution sites, and the different distribution sites will have folks there to distribute meals."
Sites will include the Pax Gym, Mount Hope Community Center, Lewis Christian Community Center, SALS Raines building at Kincaid, SALS Community Center at Beards Fork, Smithers Gateway Center, Rivermont Presbyterian Homes in Montgomery, Twin Oaks in Oak Hill, SALS Regina Three Rivers Apartments in Gauley Bridge, and the Midland Trail Community Center in Ansted.
Delivery went into some of those areas in the past, but not with as much frequency, according to Taylor. In Smithers, for example, elderly individuals would receive deliveries. "Actually, (Smithers) Mayor (Anne) Cavalier was my first call when I was looking for distribution sites. And she was more than thrilled to do it."
Cavalier was one of the volunteers on hand Tuesday in Oak Hill.
"I think our outreach is really going to be bigger because we're serving a broader population," Taylor said.
People can walk up or drive up and pick up meals, Taylor said. The deadline to register for meals has passed, but there is the possibility of a limited number of extra meals being available on Thursday starting at noon.
On Thanksgiving Day, individuals who pre-registered can arrive at their sites beginning at 11 a.m. to receive their meals.
Taylor estimates about 2,200 meals will be served.
Even at this late date, donations are still being accepted. If donating turkeys, they must be thawed.
"We had a fellow come by yesterday and bring several turkeys and some canned vegetables and some mashed potatoes, so people are still bringing in donations," Taylor said.
"We couldn't do this if it wasn't for the generosity of the business community, the folks all over our county," she added. "If people didn't donate their resources and time, we couldn't do this.
"One thing I encouraged people to do in the two years that we didn't do this is, if you have extra food on your table, take it to your neighbor," Taylor said. "Find somebody who could use a meal, and that's what I did.
"I knew of a family that needed a meal, so I just cooked a meal and took it to them."
Now, the community as a whole gets to come back to the table and provide that service to some of their friends and neighbors.
