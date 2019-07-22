Community service scholarship named for Weavers has inaugural recipient

Wyoming County natives Charles and Shirley Farmer Weaver graduated from Mullens High School. While visiting family, they noticed much work needed to be completed to reflect the town they loved and enjoyed in their youth. They were part of a group of successful business men and women who got their start in this sweet little town. From many different walks in life, they united together and started The City of Mullens Foundation Inc. to solicit money and volunteer their work and time, to make a difference and restore this city’s recreation, for its families.
The Weavers currently live in the Villages, Fla., and in Bluefield. They have one daughter, Kimberly; she and her husband, Dr. Robert Edwards, live in Bluefield, Va. They are also proud of their four grandchildren, Victoria, Isabella, Robert Wilson, and Francesca. Charles is a Vietnam veteran and retired from Norfolk Southern Railway after 40 years of employment. Shirley worked in many capacities within the coal mining industry and retired in 2011 from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company after moving to Atlanta, Ga., in 1997.
When the floods of 2001 devastated the area, Charles and Shirley took their vacation and many weekends to help with the cleanup process. Soon their church came with them from Atlanta, to help and bring needed supplies and necessary goods to the people of Mullens. As the cleanup progressed and time passed, there became an awareness of greater needs. In 2014 Shirley, with several other friends from Mullens, formed the Making A Difference foundation to help Mullens and recruited others to also volunteer under the umbrella of the RAIL (Rural Appalachia Improvement League). In 2016, they formed their own separate nonprofit organization called The City of Mullens Foundation Inc.
This year, in honor of Shirley’s 65th birthday, Charles has decided, along with Shirley, to start a scholarship to give back to the hometown they dearly love. The Charles and Shirley Weaver Community Service Scholarship will be for a Wyoming East High School graduate who has a history of volunteerism in the community. This annual scholarship will be just one more way of helping and saying thank you to the city that gave them so much.
The 2019 inaugural recipient of the Charles R. and Shirley M. Weaver Community Service Scholarship is Dylan Repass. Beginning in his sophomore year at Wyoming East High School, Dylan enrolled in the Engineering Design and Automated Systems (EDAS) program at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center (WCCTC). Within the class, he learned how to build parts and construct them into complete assemblies, the use of drafting equipment, drafting techniques, geometric construction, multi-view and isometric drawings, and basic dimensioning. This coming fall semester he will begin pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at WVU Tech.
Anyone interested in making a donation to this fund may mail contributions to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801, or visit www.bafwv.org to donate online. If you are interested in starting a scholarship fund, call the Foundation at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.
Beckley Area Foundation