The Beckley Police Department in coordination with several local organizations and volunteers hosted a community outreach event at Lewis Ritchie Apartments, 400 Industrial Drive, on Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m.
The event also marked the opening of the new Beckley Police Department Community Outreach Substation located in Apartment #408 at Lewis Ritchie Apartments. There was food, games, and activities for adults and children.
