Each community has a responsibility to provide hope, life-saving medications, community support and meaning to those who addicted to substances, an addictions specialist urged Beckley Rotary Club members on Tuesday.
Dr. James H. Berry, DO, associate professor and Interim Chair of the Department of Behavioral Medicine and Psychiatry at West Virginia University School of Medicine and the Director of Addictions, reported that the most up-to-date data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that more Americans died from drug overdoses in 2017 than during the Vietnam conflict.
With 70,000 overdose deaths in 2017, the addiction epidemic claimed more lives than car crashes, firearms and HIV deaths, Berry said.
"If things do not change, a number of indicators project there will be 700,000 people who have died from overdoses (from 2016 to 2025)," said Berry. "This is a crisis of epic proportions.
"It's not hyperbole to say how serious this crisis is."
Opioid deaths increased by 345 percent from 2001 to 2016, with West Virginia leading the nation in 2017 in overdose deaths at 58 deaths per 100,000 residents. Ohio, ranked second in overdose deaths, had 46 per 100,000 residents.
Berry reported that, since 1917, the life expectancy of Americans has declined due to "deaths of despair." The three main drivers for the lower life expectancy — overdose, suicide and liver failure caused by addiction — are all closely related to addiction.
Montana leads the nation in suicide deaths, but West Virginia is the highest state for deaths "east of the Mississippi," said Berry, who treats patients who are addicted to opioids and other drugs.
As heroin and fentanyl and methamphetamine abuse increases in the wake of the prescription pill crisis, communities in the state must make recovery from addiction a priority, he said.
"What can we do, as a community, to give people hope?" Berry said. "One is, if someone has an addiction, this is a treatable disease.
"I get to see people get better from addiction all the time, and it's making sure we have access to evidence-based treatment that helps people get better.
"Every community should support and create what they could to make sure people have access to life-saving medications and a number of life-saving therapies.
"Whenever it is possible, help people get into treatment."
When addicted, a person's brain and emotions are in an irregular state.
Treatment is vital, and the entire community must encourage an addicted person to take the step of getting into recovery.
Often, addiction causes depression and anxiety.
Berry explained that addiction — just like the disease Diabetes Type II — has social, biological and psychological factors.
Psychologically, people choose to engage in a behavior because they do not believe that the behavior is harmful. The mind also affects the disease in other ways. For example, during times of depression or anxiety, a disease will often get worse, due to stress hormones and chemicals.
"Those we bump shoulders with, on a regular basis, they will affect our health, for good or for ill," said Berry, explaining how addiction has a social aspect.
Biologically, children with addicted parents are much more likely to become addicted, due to genetics. Also, a disease harms an organ or system in the body.
In addiction, the brain is changed.
Dopamine, a "feel good" chemical, is released by a healthy brain when a person hugs a family member, shares fellowship, walks indoors on a cold day or works out, said Berry. Dopamine binds to receptors in the brain, and the person feels happiness.
Opioids and other drugs amplify the good feeling of dopamine, but the addicted person develops fewer dopamine receptors. As a result, they feel depressed and anxious without the drug. After prolonged use, the drug no longer makes the person feel good, but the person must take it just to avoid feeling depressed and anxious or getting physically sick.
The high suicide rate is linked to depression and anxiety. When asked by a Rotarian whether overdose deaths are intentional or not, Berry said the information is not recorded.
He said that, with his patients who have survived an overdose, the most common response is, "'I wasn't necessarily trying to kill myself, but it would've been OK if I died.'
"Where do you classify that?" Berry asked. "It's not a suicide attempt. At the same time, it's not an accident.
"It's this despair thing again."
Churches are able to give meaning to those who are addicted by embracing them and helping them to find spiritual meaning and community. Business owners can help by offering a job to someone who is in recovery for addiction.
"It's having a sense of purpose," said Berry. "Creating jobs for people gives them meaning. Welcoming people into your churches and places of worship...that can also be so valuable in giving people meaning, so they're not looking, constantly, at themselves."
Finally, it is important to connect with people who are addicted.
"We don't exist as islands unto ourselves," said Berry. "We exist in community.
"I am absolutely convinced that West Virginia may be at the heart of the problem (with addiction), but I'm also convinced we're at the heart of the solution, because we've got the talent, and we've got the heart.
"I'm convinced we're going to be able to do it, and we're going to learn some things that will be able to help the rest of the country and the rest of the world."