A man has died from injuries he received in a Saturday night shooting in Beckley, the third such fatality from three different incidents last week.
Sometime on Tuesday, 26-year-old Lashawn Deondre Shelton died at a Charleston area hospital from injuries received during a shooting that occurred Saturday on Sheridan Avenue in Beckley.
Just as news of this third death was being released online by the Beckley Police Department, Shelton’s aunt, Alisha Dowdin, was speaking to city officials at a Beckley Common Council meeting Tuesday night.
“I just want to know what you're going to do about it,” said Dowdin to council members while struggling to speak through tears.
As a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, Dowdin said that having fought for her country abroad, she’s baffled that the same violence she fought against has now followed her home.
“I fought hard for this country, just to come home in 2015 and now to see that we’re in another war zone,” she said. “I do not understand it. About two weeks ago there was at least 40 to 50 children playing in East Park. And now, out of fear, there are no children playing outside. They are not even riding their bike. They’re not doing anything.”
Dowdin described her nephew as caring, loving and “always wanted to make people smile.”
In an interview with The Register-Herald after the council meeting, Dowdin said her nephew “just wanted peace.”
Shelton was one of three victims taken to the hospital Saturday following a shooting in Beckley where police recovered approximately 100 fired cartridge casings.
The other two taken to the hospital were in stable condition as of Monday, according to police.
Beckley Police have said Saturday’s shooting was a result of a feud between two groups and retaliatory actions for the shooting death of Malique Shaquille Medley, 30, of Beckley.
Medley was shot Thursday in Beckley while in a car with his wife and two children, who were not physically harmed in the incident. Police found 32 shell casings at the scene of that shooting near the intersections of Scott Avenue and Eighth Street.
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the death of a 17-year-old male who was found dead Tuesday, April 18, in a wooded area behind Raleigh General Hospital near Carriage Drive with a single gunshot wound to his head.
Police have not announced arrests in any of last week’s shootings.
Beckley Police Chief Dean Bailey said his officers have been working “around the clock” on the two latest shootings and have reached out to state and federal partners to provide an increased presence in the area where the shootings took place.
“As much as I can put people over there, that’s what we’re going to do to try and stop some of this violence,” Bailey said.
Those known to be involved in the shootings thus far range in age from 20 to 30.
Many who spoke during the public comment portion of the Beckley council meeting Tuesday night asked for the city to do its part in creating better outlets for the young people of Beckley.
Dowdin said she’d like to see businesses partner with local schools to ensure that students are more aware of the employment options for young adults.
“Y’all have the power here,” she said. “And I'm asking for some solution to that – of helping these children that's coming up once they hit middle school, Beckley-Stratton and we have Park Junior High. Let's see what we can do about getting them there.”
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said he’d met with Jay Rist, CEO of YMCA of Southern West Virginia, on Tuesday to discuss the very idea that Dowdin suggested.
“We talked about that very subject, in fact of getting a group of volunteers together who have the respect of young people, who young people look up to and to do exactly as you're saying, to influence these young people, to give them some direction and give them some options about the right things to strive for in life,” Rappold said. “So there are things going on behind the scenes.”
He added that the city is lucky that more civilians were not injured or responding police officers were not injured in these incidents where dozens of bullets were fired.
“Beckley is not unique in this situation, but we are working as hard as we can,” he said. "We're doing all we can to step it up and make the community safe.”
Despite firm words from the mayor and police chief that everything was being done to keep the community safe, Larshella Creasy said she was not impressed by city officials’ words.
“To me, those are just the passover answers,” Creasy said. “Nobody is really spending time on what the main focus is. And it's really, honestly, just getting these children out of the streets and it's becoming an issue. It's an issue now. So I believe that – it was pacified answers.”
Creasy said both of her teenage children have been personally impacted by the shootings, especially her 17-year-old son, who knew the teen who died last week.
“There's no reason why us as a community cannot feel safe,” Creasy said. “My son is terrified just to drive to work. He's terrified to get in the car with me just to go to the grocery store.”
Creasy said she was informed that the teenager who died last week was shot and killed while walking home from work.
Following a roughly 40-minute public comment period when eight people spoke, six regarding the shooting, Rappold announced that they had “run out of time for public comments” and asked for a motion to adjourn, which was granted and approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.